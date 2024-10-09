A new exhibition amplifies the voices of Indigenous artists

Many artists use their body of work as an act of resistance, holding a mirror to the societal norms of their era. For the artists featured in the newest exhibition from Urban Native Collective, their body of work is an act of resistance — and a celebration of existence. The exhibition opening party is Friday, October 11 at the Contemporary Arts Center.

In his latest collaborative project with Urban Native Collective, artist and curator Leonard Harmon explores current issues affecting Indigenous communities and celebrates the unique and powerful ways that resistance manifests — through Native joy, art and resilience.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll learn more about the new exhibition, the artists, and how they challenge negative stereotypes and narratives about Native people through art.

Guests:



Briana Mazzolini-Blanchard, executive director, Urban Native Collective

Leonard Harmon, artist and curator

Rebecca Nava Soto, artist and educator

Visit Urban Native Collective's website for more information on the new exhibition and opening events here.

