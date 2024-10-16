We talk to the candidates in Ohio's 1st Congressional district
First-term Congressman Greg Landsman is trying to accomplish something no Democrat has achieved in decades: win re-election in Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He faces Republican Orlando Sonza, a former Hamilton County prosecutor who has never held elected office.
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk to both candidates about their positions and we analyze the race.
Guests:
- Greg Landsman, U.S. Congressman and Democratic Candidate, Ohio 1st Congressional District
- Orlando Sonza, Republican Candidate, Ohio 1st Congressional District
- Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier
