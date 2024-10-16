© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Check out our 2024 voter guide for Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana >>
Politics
Cincinnati Edition

We talk to the candidates in Ohio's 1st Congressional district

Published October 16, 2024 at 4:00 AM EDT
Courtesy of the candidates

First-term Congressman Greg Landsman is trying to accomplish something no Democrat has achieved in decades: win re-election in Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He faces Republican Orlando Sonza, a former Hamilton County prosecutor who has never held elected office.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk to both candidates about their positions and we analyze the race.

Guests:

  • Greg Landsman, U.S. Congressman and Democratic Candidate, Ohio 1st Congressional District
  • Orlando Sonza, Republican Candidate, Ohio 1st Congressional District
  • Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Edition2024 general electionGreg Landsman
Stay Connected