The brain science behind our candy cravings — and the sweets we're buying most
Halloween has become almost synonymous with candy in the U.S., with kids in costumes eager to collect a sweet trick-or-treating haul.
But how do our brains know when to stop eating all the chocolate and chewy treats that are so abundant this time of year?
On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk with a doctor who can explain the brain science behind our cravings, and a journalist who can speak to consumer candy trends.
Guests:
- Dr. Mladen Golubic, medical director, UC Health’s Osher Center for Integrative Health
- Liz Parker Kuhn, senior editor, Candy Industry magazine
UC is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.