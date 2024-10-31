The brain science behind our candy cravings — and the sweets we're buying most

Halloween has become almost synonymous with candy in the U.S., with kids in costumes eager to collect a sweet trick-or-treating haul.

But how do our brains know when to stop eating all the chocolate and chewy treats that are so abundant this time of year?

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk with a doctor who can explain the brain science behind our cravings, and a journalist who can speak to consumer candy trends.

Guests:

Dr. Mladen Golubic, medical director, UC Health’s Osher Center for Integrative Health

Liz Parker Kuhn, senior editor, Candy Industry magazine

UC is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

