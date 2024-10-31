Storytellers share spine-tingling tales for Halloween

Throughout human history, we’ve been creating monsters to assign a physical form to our abstract fears.

And the myths and legends we’ve created about our nightmares endure today — horrifying and delighting us.

Two storytellers join Cincinnati Edition this Halloween to talk about the power of fear and how we give it voice through frightening folklore and scary stories.

They are featured artists in the Cincinnati Storytelling Festival Nov. 14 through Nov. 16.

Guests:

Lyn Ford, storyteller, author, poet and workshop presenter

Paul Strickland, storyteller, theater artist and Cincinnati Storytelling Festival artistic director

