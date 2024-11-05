The Electoral College's origin story — and the critical role it plays today

Seven states will decide this year’s presidential election. So, does that mean the votes in those states count more than yours? And why is that?

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won nearly 3 million more votes than Donald Trump, but she lost the presidential election because of fewer than 80,000 votes in three states.

It’s the Electoral College that matters in presidential races, and that’s what we’ll talk about on Cincinnati Edition.

Guests:

Robert Alexander, Ph.D., political science professor, Bowling Green State University, author of “Representation and the Electoral College”

Jesse Wegman, member of the New York Times editorial board, author of “Let the People Pick the President”



Ways to listen to this show: