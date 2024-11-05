© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Politics
Cincinnati Edition

The Electoral College's origin story — and the critical role it plays today

Published November 5, 2024 at 4:00 AM EST
The White House in Washington, in this Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2008 file photo.

Seven states will decide this year’s presidential election. So, does that mean the votes in those states count more than yours? And why is that?

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won nearly 3 million more votes than Donald Trump, but she lost the presidential election because of fewer than 80,000 votes in three states.

It’s the Electoral College that matters in presidential races, and that’s what we’ll talk about on Cincinnati Edition.

Guests:

 
Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
