-
The 538 members of the Electoral College will cast their states’ votes for president today, including the 18 electors in Ohio. With the election...
-
Election Day is nearing. Here's one scenario that could play out: Just as Hillary Clinton did in 2016, Former Vice President Joe Biden wins the popular…
-
For the time being, an Ohio group has pulled out of a ballot issue this year to have the state join a nationwide movement to bypass the Electoral College…
-
The Ohio Ballot Board has canceled a meeting Wednesday after organizers withdrew a proposed constitutional amendment to give the state's electoral votes...
-
A group has filed paperwork to allow voters to join a national effort to get rid of electoral votes and award the presidency to the candidate who...
-
WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson talked with news director Maryanne Zeleznik Monday morning about Ohio's Electoral College members, who will stay…
-
Ohio's 18 members of the Electoral College - all pledged to vote for President Obama and Vice President Biden - meet at noon Monday at the Statehouse in…
-
Now that the votes are officially counted, it’s time to empty the notebook on the 2012 election and turn the page. Here are some parting thoughts:Big…