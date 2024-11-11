Design considerations for building safety

There were 48 active shooter incidents in the U.S. in 2023, according to the FBI. While Congress remains divided over what action, if any, is needed to address the gun violence epidemic, there are questions many administrators and business leaders wrestle with around school and building security, and what can be done to better protect in the unlikely event of an emergency.

What role can the design of schools and office buildings play when it comes to deterring active shooters – and helping occupants survive if an incident occurs? On Cincinnati Edition we discuss how architecture can help or hinder in an emergency.

Guests:

- Burcin Becerik-Gerber, Ph.D., professor of civil and environmental engineering, University of Southern California

- Paul Timm, director of education safety, Allegion

