Killer yeasts could be the solution to a craft brewing problem
Brewer’s yeast is an essential ingredient in beer.
But when certain strains of yeast land in the wrong place, they can spoil fresh beer by changing the alcohol content, altering the flavor and even sometimes making beer bottles explode.
Now a group of brewers and microbiologists have discovered the solution to this problem could be other yeasts called killer yeasts.
On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss the local connection to this discovery, why it’s important, and what it means for craft brewers.
Guests:
- Nicholas Ketchum, quality assurance manager, Rhinegeist Brewery
- Paul Rowley, Ph.D., associate professor, Department of Biological Sciences, University of Idaho
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.