Killer yeasts could be the solution to a craft brewing problem

Brewer’s yeast is an essential ingredient in beer.

But when certain strains of yeast land in the wrong place, they can spoil fresh beer by changing the alcohol content, altering the flavor and even sometimes making beer bottles explode.

Now a group of brewers and microbiologists have discovered the solution to this problem could be other yeasts called killer yeasts.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss the local connection to this discovery, why it’s important, and what it means for craft brewers.

Guests:

Nicholas Ketchum, quality assurance manager, Rhinegeist Brewery

Paul Rowley, Ph.D., associate professor, Department of Biological Sciences, University of Idaho

Ways to listen to this show: