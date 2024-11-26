How to keep your dogs and cats safe and healthy this holiday season

The holidays are here, and for many of us that means food and fun with family and friends and decorations to celebrate the season.

But even well-behaved cats and dogs can be tempted by the savory smells of turkey and gravy or the sparkly shimmer of tinsel and ornaments — all of which can be bad news for Fluffy and Fido.

So how can we keep our furry friends safe and healthy this time of year?

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with pet experts to get their advice — and answer your questions.

Guests:

Angela Callahan, DVM, emergency department, MedVet Cincinnati

Denise Johnson, DVM, certified cat behavior consultant and veterinarian

Nick Hof, certified professional dog trainer and owner, Paws Look Listen

