Covington voters approved a change to the city's form of government — what's next?
Covington voters approved a proposal to change the city’s form of government.
The city will transition from a city manager structure to a so-called “strong mayor” model.
But the change won’t take effect immediately. Covington’s elected leaders will have two years to create the new governmental structure.
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with the city’s mayor-elect about what happens next and what he thinks the change will mean.
Guest:
- Covington Mayor-elect Ron Washington
