Fido have cabin fever? Tips for a safe winter workout for your pets

Freezing temperatures, snow and ice can make it tough to take canine companions out for a walk.

So how can you make sure your pets get the exercise they need when the weather won’t cooperate? Or make sure they stay safe if they insist on going out no matter how cold it is?

On our Cincinnati Edition pet show, we’ll talk with experts about keeping our dogs and cats healthy and happy in 2025.

The advice on our program is general in natural and is not meant to substitute scheduling a visit with your veterinarian.

Guests:

Jennifer Wells, DVM, program director and professor of veterinary technology, University of Cincinnati Blue Ash College

Nick Hof, certified professional dog trainer and owner, Paws Look Listen

Shawn Zimmerman, certified canine rehabilitation practitioner, MedVet Cincinnati

