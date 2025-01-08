Investigation uncovers dozens of cases of child sexual abuse by Kentucky coaches
Dozens of coaches of Kentucky middle- and high-school athletes have been investigated for alleged child sexual misconduct over the past 15 years.
That’s according to an investigation by The Courier Journal called “Silence & Secrets.”
The investigation, published in December, found the problem thrives on “the silence of children, secrets of perpetrators and blindness to its warning signs by lawmakers, school administrators and even entire communities.”
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what the investigation found and how schools and communities can protect young athletes.
Guests:
- Stephanie Kuzydym, enterprise reporter, The Courier Journal
- Jessica Schidlow, legal director, Child USA
- Tad Thomas, attorney, Thomas Law Offices
