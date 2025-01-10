Icy return to the capital, a reporter with a rubber chicken, plus more top stories

A big name makes her bid to become Ohio’s next governor — Dr. Amy Acton.

And neither snow nor ice keeps lawmakers from the Capital, returning in Ohio and Kentucky with new bills for the new year.

Plus, we check in with reporters thrust into the elements and making the most of winter weather coverage.

And, we ask why the Bengals couldn’t make the most of the season.

That and more on Cincinnati Edition’s weekly news review.

