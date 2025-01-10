Icy return to the capital, a reporter with a rubber chicken, plus more top stories
A big name makes her bid to become Ohio’s next governor — Dr. Amy Acton.
And neither snow nor ice keeps lawmakers from the Capital, returning in Ohio and Kentucky with new bills for the new year.
Plus, we check in with reporters thrust into the elements and making the most of winter weather coverage.
And, we ask why the Bengals couldn’t make the most of the season.
That and more on Cincinnati Edition’s weekly news review.
Guests:
- McKenna Horsley, reporter, Kentucky Lantern
- Sarah Donaldson, correspondent, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau
- Bob Herzog, anchor, Local 12 News
- Connor Steffen, multimedia journalist, WCPO 9 News
- Nick Swartsell, general assignment and longform reporter, WVXU
- Richard Skinner, digital sports reporter and host of “The Skinny” podcast, Local 12 News
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.