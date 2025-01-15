Tips to pay down credit card debt in 2025
What does your credit card bill look like in the New Year? According to the Federal Reserve, outstanding balances swelled to a record high in 2024. Are you nursing a holiday spending hangover?
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss paying down debt in 2025, and whether rates could climb this year. Plus, rewards points are a great perk, but is there a hidden cost?
Guests:
- Michael Neugent, associate professor, University of Cincinnati College of Business
- Emily Stewart, senior correspondent, Business Insider
