© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy
Cincinnati Edition

Tips to pay down credit card debt in 2025

Published January 15, 2025 at 4:01 AM EST
Pixabay

What does your credit card bill look like in the New Year? According to the Federal Reserve, outstanding balances swelled to a record high in 2024. Are you nursing a holiday spending hangover?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss paying down debt in 2025, and whether rates could climb this year. Plus, rewards points are a great perk, but is there a hidden cost?

Guests:

  • Michael Neugent, associate professor, University of Cincinnati College of Business
  • Emily Stewart, senior correspondent, Business Insider

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Edition
Stay Connected