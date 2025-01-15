Tips to pay down credit card debt in 2025

What does your credit card bill look like in the New Year? According to the Federal Reserve, outstanding balances swelled to a record high in 2024. Are you nursing a holiday spending hangover?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss paying down debt in 2025, and whether rates could climb this year. Plus, rewards points are a great perk, but is there a hidden cost?

Guests:

Michael Neugent, associate professor, University of Cincinnati College of Business

Emily Stewart, senior correspondent, Business Insider

Ways to listen to this show: