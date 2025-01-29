TikTok and Temu may be fun, but are they worth the risk?

While President Trump has been fighting with Congress over the future of TikTok, have you been a bit distracted by an impossibly cheap pair of shoes in an online banner ad?

Chinese-owned marketplaces like Temu have exploded onto the scene, offering the convenience of one-click purchases and the allure of shopping like a billionaire. But there is a catch.

A recent House Select Committee found there is an “extremely high risk that Temu’s supply chains are contaminated with forced labor.”

And when it comes to personal and national security, apps such as Temu are accused of "purposefully and intentionally" installing malware and spyware on your device.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll ask just how Temu can offer goods at such deeply discounted prices, what to know about your data privacy, and what to do if you have already installed the app on your phone.

Guests:

Dave Hatter, cyber security consultant, intrustIT

Louise Matsakis, senior business editor, WIRED

This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

