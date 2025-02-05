What's the latest on the effort to build more affordable housing in Cincinnati?

A fund created to spur the development of affordable housing has financed the creation or preservation of about 1,800 units of income-restricted housing in Hamilton County over the last two years.

That’s a significant increase in the rate of development, especially considering development costs have increased by 45% in recent years, according to a report on the Affordable Housing Leverage Fund’s work.

RELATED: Cincinnati’s affordable housing fund is seeing results. Leaders say consistent support is needed

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss what this means for the overall affordable housing need in the region and what it will take the keep the momentum going.

Guests:

Markiea Carter, director, Department of Community and Economic Development, City of Cincinnati

Luke Blocher, chief strategy officer, Cincinnati Development Fund

Ben Eilerman, director of real estate development, Over the Rhine Community Housing

