Cincinnati Public Schools superintendent offers her outlook for education in 2025

Cincinnati Public Schools' Board of Education made Shauna Murphy the district’s permanent superintendent during a surprise vote in November — and she’s been busy ever since.

With plans to reorganize the district’s schools, questions about how Ohio lawmakers will approach education funding in the next state budget, and concerns from teachers and families about ICE raids — Murphy has lots to juggle.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with her about her outlook for Cincinnati Public Schools this year.

