Neo-Nazi protests and the tension between constitutional law and protection from hate
Lincoln Heights has been in national headlines after a neo-Nazi rally on an overpass between the historically Black neighborhood and Evendale.
We’ve gotten more information about what happened on the Vision Way overpass that day, including social media posts, body camera footage, statements from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Lockland and Evendale police, and from Lockland Local Schools.
But in the broader picture, the incident left lingering questions, including why law enforcement officers who responded didn’t arrest any of the roughly dozen members of the hate group.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the tension between constitutional rights and protecting people from hate.
Guest:
- Ryan Thoreson, assistant professor, University of Cincinnati College of Law
