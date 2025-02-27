© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Politics
Cincinnati Edition

The 'DOGE math' of firing federal workers

Published February 27, 2025 at 4:01 AM EST
A concrete sign with the words "United States of America Environmental Protection Agency Andrew W. Breidenbach Environmental Research Center" sits in front of shrubs. Behind it is the center, a tall concrete building.
Antony-22
/
Wikimedia Commons
The U.S. EPA's Andrew W. Breidenbach Environmental Research Center is on Martin Luther King Dr. near the University of Cincinnati.

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency says it has already saved billions of dollars and released online figures to back up those claims.

But do the numbers add up?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss DOGE math, and ask just how much firing federal workers will save in the nation’s budget.

Guests:

  • Michael Jones, Ph.D., associate professor of Economics, University of Cincinnati
  • Michael Ottlinger, Ph.D., president, National Treasury Employees Union, Chapter 279, representing EPA employees in Cincinnati

This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
