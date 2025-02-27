The 'DOGE math' of firing federal workers
Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency says it has already saved billions of dollars and released online figures to back up those claims.
But do the numbers add up?
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss DOGE math, and ask just how much firing federal workers will save in the nation’s budget.
Guests:
- Michael Jones, Ph.D., associate professor of Economics, University of Cincinnati
- Michael Ottlinger, Ph.D., president, National Treasury Employees Union, Chapter 279, representing EPA employees in Cincinnati
