-
Testing wastewater is an easy and relatively cheap way to detect disease in a community. Even though scientists were unable to effectively use it as an…
-
The U.S. EPA Water Research Lab in Cincinnati is partnering with the Metropolitan Sewer District to look for the virus that causes COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2)…
-
Kroger is asking the Environmental Protection Agency to set industry standards that would eliminate food waste.The head of the EPA met with company…
-
The Trump Administration is touting a new report that shows a decrease in greenhouse gas emissions nationwide. But Ohio environmental advocates say the...
-
Hamilton County commissioners are opposed to a change in river quality standards.The board said so in a resolution as the Ohio River Sanitation Commission…
-
Local attorney Robert Bilott, whose story has made national headlines, took on a high-profile case against the DuPont chemical company. He filed a federal…
-
Key discoveries made by Cincinnati EPA scientists are helping solve lead contaminated water issues across the country and better predict when harmful…
-
Local attorney Robert Bilott has made national headlines, from The New York Times to The Intercept, with his high-profile case against the DuPont chemical…
-
The Executive Director of Greater Cincinnati Water Works and the Metropolitan Sewer District, Tony Parrot, will participate in a national discussion on…
-
Think of it as a big laboratory where new water technology is tested. The EPA's Testing and Evaluation Center, right next to the Metropolitan Sewer…