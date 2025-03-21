The Ohio governor's race, spring training and more top stories
Property taxes are clearly a hot topic in Ohio’s governor’s race, but the solutions from Vivek Ramaswamy and Attorney General Dave Yost are less clear. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the top economic issues in the race for governor.
Plus, the Environmental Protection Agency plans to eliminate its scientific research division. What that means for local employees.
Then, Cincinnati Reds fans are crossing their fingers for the opening day roster. A live report from spring training.
Guests:
- Anna Staver, statehouse reporter, Cleveland.com
- Jessie Balmert, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Erin Gottsacker, reporter and producer, The Ohio Newsroom
- Isabel Nissely, environmental reporter, WVXU
- C Trent Rosecrans, senior baseball writer, The Athletic
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.