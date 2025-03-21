The Ohio governor's race, spring training and more top stories

Property taxes are clearly a hot topic in Ohio’s governor’s race, but the solutions from Vivek Ramaswamy and Attorney General Dave Yost are less clear. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the top economic issues in the race for governor.

Plus, the Environmental Protection Agency plans to eliminate its scientific research division. What that means for local employees.

Then, Cincinnati Reds fans are crossing their fingers for the opening day roster. A live report from spring training.

