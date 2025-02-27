From hillbilly to funk to rock 'n' roll, this documentary looks at the biggest hits out of King Records

Many of us know the story of King Records and the Godfather of Soul James Brown, but have you heard of Grampa Jones, Hank Ballard, and Little Willie John?

A new documentary called “King of Them All: The Story of King Records,” pays tribute to King Records and the pioneering way it shaped funk, soul, and 'rock n' roll.

The film will debut at the Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival on March 7. The screening will be followed by a King Records Dance Party.

Guests:

Yemi Oyediran, director, "King of Them All"

Darren Blasé, co-founder, Shake It Records

John Curley, bassist, Afghan Whigs

