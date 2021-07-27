-
Cincinnati plans to develop a sculpture park that celebrates the legacy of Cincinnati's African American trailblazers using money from the $290 million in…
King Records: Cincinnati Legacy, is a five-part series hosted by Lee Hay and is produced to honor the label’s impact on Cincinnati and music.The series…
I was saddened to get a call this morning from Jimmy Railey, one of James Brown's Famous Flames, whose daughter was killed this past weekend. Donna Railey…
As the celebration of King Records Month continues, Lee Hay has assembled a distinguished panel of organizers to discuss some upcoming events. Joining Lee…
The brothers Blase, Jim and Darren, dropped by WVXU's studio last week and talked with Elaine Diehl about their eclectic, nationally-recognized Northside…
As part of Black History Month, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's traveling exhibit King Records: Thirty Years That Changed American Music | 1943-1973 will…
Documenting the history and impact of Cincinnati's King Records continues with a new cinematic docu-series. Filmmaker Yemi Oyediran is with Lee Hay to…
Seymour Stein is coming to Cincinnati Saturday afternoon, December 1st at 3pm to the downtown Public Library for a presentation on his time with Syd…
Several years in the making, Playhouse in the Park is ready for the stage debut of their original musical production based on Cincinnati's iconic record…
Around Cincinnati celebrates the 75th Anniversary of Cincinnati's legendary record label King Records during September. We're calling this weekend's show…