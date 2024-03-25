Council to vote on $205k to aid King Records preservation

A Cincinnati City Council committee voted Monday to approve $205,000 for pre-development costs to renovate the historic King Records building in Evanston.

The King Records Legacy Foundation will use the money to privately fundraise for construction costs. Vice Chair Patti Collins says she’s grateful for the city’s support.

"We have a very unique opportunity with the partnership we have right now," Collins said. "I can tell each and every one of you that we're going to do our very best, and we've got artists all around the world that want to help us."

A previous city council approved a million dollars for the King Records building. About a month ago, the foundation requested $410,000 of that for pre-development costs, but a few council members questioned the amount and delayed a vote.

RELATED: In a rare move, Council refers money for King Records preservation back to committee

The foundation came back to council with a pared down request and a commitment to privately raise the money needed for things like lobbying and grant writing.

Councilmember Jeff Cramerding was one of those who requested a delay in voting on the funding.

"I think that this extra time was very helpful; I'm much more confident voting for this," Cramerding said Monday. "I can't wait to see the finished product."

RELATED: What does a National Historic designation do for the King Records site?

All of the money will eventually go toward the project regardless, likely for the actual construction costs. The total renovation is expected to cost between $15 million and $20 million. The foundation hopes to raise $2 million over the next year.

City Council will take a final vote on the $205,000 during Wednesday's regular meeting.