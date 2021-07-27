-
The Cincinnati Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) held a meeting Monday night in Evanston for the community to speak on how to…
-
The crime rate is dropping in Evanston as agencies like The Port rehab and sell previously vacant houses in that neighborhood and others.In fact, when…
-
Born in Cincinnati in 1922, Doris Day, originally Doris Kappelhoff, started her career as a singer in local clubs and on WLW radio, then went on to become…
-
Cincinnati City Council decided Wednesday to go to court to acquire the former King Records studio building in Evanston by eminent domain.Council voted…
-
The Ohio Supreme Court has refused to consider a demolition permit sought by owners of the King Records building in Evanston.Court News Ohio, operated by…
-
Cincinnati officials and a number of groups are launching a plan to redevelop the city's Evanston neighborhood. They say decades of population loss have…