Urban Roots podcast co-host explores local Black history with a series of events

Three of Cincinnati's predominantly Black neighborhoods — Avondale, Evanston and South Cumminsville — have a rich history with long-term residents who have many stories to tell. One of those residents is Marye Ward, who is working to preserve the historic St. Mark’s Church in Evanston.

Historic preservationist Deqah Hussein-Wetzel and journalist Vanessa Quirk have been exploring these communities in their Urban Roots podcast.

Now Hussein-Wetzel has been awarded an ArtsWave Black & Brown Artist grant to produce a documentary on the neighborhoods. She is working with the Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library to host archival scanning sessions in the communities. In addition, she is hosting panel discussions in the neighborhoods featuring community voices called "Listen and Learn" sessions.

The first Listen and Learn and Archival Scanning Session is Feb. 25 in Avondale.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the work to preserve the history in these communities.

Guests:



Deqah Hussein-Wetzel, co-host, Urban Roots podcast



Marye Ward, volunteer and Evanston resident



