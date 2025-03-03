© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Is your boss spying on you?

Published March 3, 2025 at 4:00 AM EST
Some federal workers are under increased surveillance on the job. What about your workplace?

How do you know if your boss is using monitoring software to track productivity? And what are the privacy implications?

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss how to check your devices and what, legally, your boss can track.

Guests:

  • Eric Chaffee, professor of law, Case Western Reserve University School of Law
  • Dave Hatter, cyber security consultant, intrustIT

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
