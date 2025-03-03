Is your boss spying on you?
Some federal workers are under increased surveillance on the job. What about your workplace?
How do you know if your boss is using monitoring software to track productivity? And what are the privacy implications?
On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss how to check your devices and what, legally, your boss can track.
Guests:
- Eric Chaffee, professor of law, Case Western Reserve University School of Law
- Dave Hatter, cyber security consultant, intrustIT
