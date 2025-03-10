When to catch the total lunar eclipse
What are you doing at 2 a.m. on March 14? If you’re looking up in the sky, you’ll see the Blood Moon. It’s a total lunar eclipse, and it will glow a reddish orange.
On Cincinnati Edition we discuss the science and the timing of this phenomenon.
Guest:
- Dean Regas, astronomer and host of the Looking Up podcast
