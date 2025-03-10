© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science
Cincinnati Edition

When to catch the total lunar eclipse

Published March 10, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT
Pixabay

What are you doing at 2 a.m. on March 14? If you’re looking up in the sky, you’ll see the Blood Moon. It’s a total lunar eclipse, and it will glow a reddish orange.

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss the science and the timing of this phenomenon.

Guest:

  • Dean Regas, astronomer and host of the Looking Up podcast

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Editionblood moonDean Regas
Stay Connected