What Congressional cuts to food assistance could mean for people in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana
More than 2 million people in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana could lose some or all their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits under a budget resolution federal lawmakers are considering.
And some of the Congressional districts packed with residents who stand to lose that support are represented by Republican lawmakers.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss potential cuts to the program more commonly known as food stamps — and the political implications for members of Congress.
Guests:
- Katie Bergh, senior policy analyst, Center on Budget and Policy Priorities
- Stephen Voss, associate professor of political science, University of Kentucky
