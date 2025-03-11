Homelessness rose in Hamilton County in 2024, and fewer people got help

A growing number of people in Cincinnati and Hamilton County experienced homelessness in 2024, and fewer got the help they needed to stay in stable housing.

That’s according to Strategies to End Homelessness, which coordinates services for people who are homeless and distributes federal funds to local shelters.

Now, an expanded program from Ohio Valley Goodwill Industries aims to offer help for people who are close to becoming homeless. The goal is to prevent individuals and families from losing their housing in the first place.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the status of homelessness in Hamilton County, the outlook for federal funds, and the resources available to help.

Guests:

Kevin Finn, president, Strategies to End Homelessness

Gladys Ahovi, vice president of community impact and investment, Ohio Valley Goodwill Industries

Susie Skeens, director of shelter and supportive housing, Ohio Valley Goodwill Industries

This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

