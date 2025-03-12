Reporter spends 8 months investigating thousands of dog attacks in Ohio

Each year there are thousands of people in Ohio attacked by dogs. In some cases victims are disfigured, lose limbs or die. Yet the laws penalizing dog owners and protecting victims are weak, according to a USA Today Network investigation.

Reporter Laura Bischoff spent eight months investigating and found that even in cases with serious injuries, euthanasia is often left up to the owner to decide. And even if a dog kills a person, the court is not required to order euthanasia unless the dog kills a second person.

On Cincinnati Edition we talk to Bischoff, along with a mother whose 11-year-old daughter was attacked, and to a chief dog warden about what needs to be done to strengthen the law.

Warning: The video below features graphic content.

Guests:

- Laura Bischoff, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau

- Drew Russell, mother

- Larry Williams, chief dog warden, Licking County

This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

