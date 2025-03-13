This man has spent decades studying wolf behavior. He says we can learn a lot from them

Many of us humans have a complicated relationship with wolves.

For centuries, our stories have portrayed them as big and bad, either tormenting little pigs or eating unsuspecting grandmas.

But Rick McIntyre knows better. He’s a wolf behaviorist who’s accumulated more than 100,000 sightings of wolves in the wild.

Now retired from the National Parks Service, he’s written a series of books about the wolves of Yellowstone National Park and still wakes up early each morning to watch them.

He’ll be in Cincinnati next month as part of the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s Barrows Conservation Lecture Series to discuss his latest book: “Thinking Like a Wolf: Lessons from the Yellowstone Packs.”

On Cincinnati Edition, he talks about the wolves he has observed and what he’s learned from them.

The Barrows Conservation Lecture series has talks scheduled March 29, April 2 and April 30. More information is available online.

This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show: