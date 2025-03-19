How you can support pollinators and protect against pests when planning your garden

Will your strawberry shortcake be short on strawberries this year? We ask our gardening experts what’s causing problems for growers in Ohio and Kentucky.

And the caterpillars that grow into box tree moths are waking from their slumber, and they are very hungry. We’ll get tips on how to protect your boxwoods.

Plus, butterfly populations are falling across the U.S. We ask what that looks like locally — and what we can do to help.

On Cincinnati Edition, our experts are here with early spring gardening advice. We’ll discuss tree trimming, protecting against pests, and what you can do to support pollinators when planning your garden this spring.

Guests:



Joe Boggs, Ph.D., assistant professor, Ohio State University Department of Entomology and Ohio State Extension Agent for Hamilton County

Cory Christopher, Ph.D., director of conservation, Cincinnati Nature Center

Domonique Peebles, founder, Brick Gardens



