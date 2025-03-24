An ode to basketball, Columbus and LeBron James
Hanif Abdurraqib’s new book reads like poetry, but it’s actually non-fiction prose. And while basketball and LeBron James seem to hover over every page, it’s a story of the writer’s own slice of Columbus life, what is means to be successful, and the meaning of a role model.
Abdurraqib will be at Joseph-Beth Booksellers on March 25 to discuss and sign copies of “There’s Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension.”
Guest:
- Hanif Abdurraqib, author
