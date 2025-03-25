What will the sale of Walgreens mean for you?
A private equity firm, Sycamore Partners, is buying Walgreens. The pharmacy chain has been plagued by staffing shortages, low prescription reimbursements and even theft.
What will this sale mean for customers and the future of Walgreens? And how will it impact independent pharmacies? On Cincinnati Edition we ask whether Walgreens could see its fortunes turn around.
Guests:
- David Burke, executive director, Ohio Pharmacists Association
- Emmanuel Ayanjoke, owner, Altev Community Pharmacy
- Kevin Day, owner, Day's Pharmacy
