Budget cuts affect 'buy local' programs at food banks and schools
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has ended two pandemic-era programs aimed at connecting food banks and schools with local farmers.
Plus, although Ohio food banks are reporting their highest visitation numbers in years, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed budget includes cuts to funding.
On Cincinnati Edition, we'll talk about what's next for these "buy local" programs and for food banks in the Greater Cincinnati area.
Guests:
- Louise Gartner, founder, Fox Tail Farm
- Anna Haas, program director of local foods, What Chefs Want
- Trisha Rayner, chief development officer, Freestore Foodbank
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.