Budget cuts affect 'buy local' programs at food banks and schools

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has ended two pandemic-era programs aimed at connecting food banks and schools with local farmers.

Plus, although Ohio food banks are reporting their highest visitation numbers in years, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed budget includes cuts to funding.

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll talk about what's next for these "buy local" programs and for food banks in the Greater Cincinnati area.

Guests:



Louise Gartner, founder, Fox Tail Farm

Anna Haas, program director of local foods, What Chefs Want

Trisha Rayner, chief development officer, Freestore Foodbank



Ways to listen to this show:

