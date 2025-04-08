Answering your questions about measles
Three measles-related deaths have been tied to an outbreak of the virus in Texas.
And measles cases have been confirmed in Ohio and Kentucky.
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with two doctors about the spread of measles, the vaccination rates locally and the best ways to protect ourselves and our families.
Guests:
- Robert Frenck, MD, director, Vaccine Research Center, Cincinnati Children’s
- Chris Peltier, MD, pediatrician, Pediatric Associates of Mount Carmel
