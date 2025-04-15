Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich on her first 100 days in office

Connie Pillich made history in November when she became the first woman to be elected Hamilton County prosecutor.

She also is the first Democrat to hold the office in nearly a century.

April 15 marks her 100th day in office. On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with her about what she’s doing differently, what she’s accomplished so far and what’s ahead.

Guest:

Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich

