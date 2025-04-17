What did the 2025 state legislative session mean for Northern Kentucky?

Kentucky state lawmakers passed more than 140 bills during their 2025 legislative session.

Some measures, like a new tax reform bill, won approval easily with bipartisan support.

But legislation related to college diversity programs, workplace safety and maternal health was more contentious.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with two state lawmakers and a local business leader about what passed, what didn’t and what it all means for Northern Kentucky.

Guests:

Kentucky state Rep. Stephanie Dietz, an Edgewood Republican

Kentucky state Rep. Matt Lehman, a Newport Democrat

Tami Wilson, vice president of government relations and business advocacy, Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business Advocacy Legislative Recap from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 22.

This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show: