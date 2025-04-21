© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Books
Cincinnati Edition

Former Gov. John Kasich focuses on faith in his new book. But is he done with politics?

Published April 21, 2025 at 4:01 AM EDT
a man in a white collared shirt and gray half zip sits in a brown leather chair
John Minchillo
/
AP
Ohio Gov. John Kasich sits for an interview with The Associated Press in Columbus, on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.

John Kasich is best known for his work in politics — as a nine-term member of the U.S. House of Representatives, a two-term governor of Ohio, and a 2016 presidential candidate.

He’s now an analyst for NBC and MSNBC and a best-selling author with a new book called “Heaven Help Us: How Faith Communities Inspire Hope, Strengthen Neighborhoods and Build the Future.”

The book tells the stories of people who work with faith institutions to make a positive impact in their communities.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with Kasich about his book and the state of politics in the U.S.

Guest:

  • Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich

Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
