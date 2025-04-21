Former Gov. John Kasich focuses on faith in his new book. But is he done with politics?

John Kasich is best known for his work in politics — as a nine-term member of the U.S. House of Representatives, a two-term governor of Ohio, and a 2016 presidential candidate.

He’s now an analyst for NBC and MSNBC and a best-selling author with a new book called “Heaven Help Us: How Faith Communities Inspire Hope, Strengthen Neighborhoods and Build the Future.”

The book tells the stories of people who work with faith institutions to make a positive impact in their communities.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with Kasich about his book and the state of politics in the U.S.

Guest:

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich

