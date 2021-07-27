-
Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich speaks about the GOP's unwillingness to contradict President Trump, who still refuses to accept the results of the presidential election.
Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s name has been mentioned as a possible choice for a cabinet pick if Democrat Joe Biden gets elected as president. And...
Four years ago, then-Ohio Gov. John Kasich was technically the host of the Republican National Convention since it was taking place in downtown Cleveland,…
Former Ohio Governor and 2016 Republican presidential candidate John Kasich will be speaking at the upcoming Democratic National Convention for likely...
Ohio Medicaid Director Blasts Kasich Administration For Leaving Behind Big ProblemsThe director of Ohio Medicaid says her agency is dealing with big problems and could face huge fines from the federal government if they’re not fixed....
"What you do matters. What we do matters."This is the simple thesis by the former Governor of Ohio, John Kasich, which he hopes to spread with his latest…
Gov. John Kasich has signed a law criminalizing female genital mutilation, or FGM.
WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson spoke with News Director Maryanne Zeleznik today about Sen. Mitt Romney, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee, who is…
Over the years, Kasich has brought forward a lot of ideas, and his tone has changed dramatically, as he’s worked to accomplish his goals and create a...
This was the year Ohio saw a dramatic tone shift when it comes to gun policies, with Gov. John Kasich positioning himself against the Legislature.