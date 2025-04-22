Do green jobs have a rosy future in Greater Cincinnati?
The United States added 142,000 clean energy jobs in 2023.
A U.S. Department of Energy report released last August found clean energy employment grew more than twice as fast as the rest of the energy sector and the overall economy.
What’s the outlook for green jobs in Greater Cincinnati? And has it changed under the Trump administration?
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the growth of green jobs locally, the industries affected and what the future holds.
Guests:
- Kristen Barker, co-director, Co-op Cincy
- Nick Callahan, environmental education and outreach coordinator, ORSANCO and the Foundation for Ohio River Education
- Thanapat Vichitchot, FUSE executive fellow, Cincinnati Office of Environment & Sustainability
The Greater Cincinnati Earth Day Festival on April 26th will have a Green Career Fair.
