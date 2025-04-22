© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Do green jobs have a rosy future in Greater Cincinnati?

Published April 22, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT
Four teenagers post in front of a poster board. Three are holding up peace signs.
Isabel Nissley
/
WVXU
High school students worked on conservation projects in Winton Woods during the summer of 2024 as part of Groundwork Ohio River Valley's Green Team.

The United States added 142,000 clean energy jobs in 2023.

A U.S. Department of Energy report released last August found clean energy employment grew more than twice as fast as the rest of the energy sector and the overall economy.

What’s the outlook for green jobs in Greater Cincinnati? And has it changed under the Trump administration?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the growth of green jobs locally, the industries affected and what the future holds.

Guests:

  • Kristen Barker, co-director, Co-op Cincy
  • Nick Callahan, environmental education and outreach coordinator, ORSANCO and the Foundation for Ohio River Education
  • Thanapat Vichitchot, FUSE executive fellow, Cincinnati Office of Environment & Sustainability

The Greater Cincinnati Earth Day Festival on April 26th will have a Green Career Fair.

Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
