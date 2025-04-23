Do you know who you are voting for in Cincinnati's mayoral primary?

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval has two challengers in the May 6 primary election. The top two candidates will go on to the general election on Nov. 4.

Cory Bowman is the half-brother of Vice President JD Vance. Brian Frank is a former Procter & Gamble Co. employee whose campaign slogan is “Make Cincinnati Great Again.”

Immigration and housing have become major talking points in the campaign, but both challengers will face a struggle unseating the incumbent mayor.

On Cincinnati Edition, we take a closer look at the candidates and their policy differences.

Guests:



Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier

Howard Wilkinson, senior political analyst, WVXU

