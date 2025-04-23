© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Do you know who you are voting for in Cincinnati's mayoral primary?

Published April 23, 2025 at 4:01 AM EDT
Cincinnati City Hall in spring 2024
Becca Costello
/
WVXU
Cincinnati City Hall in spring 2024

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval has two challengers in the May 6 primary election. The top two candidates will go on to the general election on Nov. 4.

Cory Bowman is the half-brother of Vice President JD Vance. Brian Frank is a former Procter & Gamble Co. employee whose campaign slogan is “Make Cincinnati Great Again.”

Immigration and housing have become major talking points in the campaign, but both challengers will face a struggle unseating the incumbent mayor.

On Cincinnati Edition, we take a closer look at the candidates and their policy differences.

Guests:

  • Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier
  • Howard Wilkinson, senior political analyst, WVXU

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Edition
