Do you know who you are voting for in Cincinnati's mayoral primary?
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval has two challengers in the May 6 primary election. The top two candidates will go on to the general election on Nov. 4.
Cory Bowman is the half-brother of Vice President JD Vance. Brian Frank is a former Procter & Gamble Co. employee whose campaign slogan is “Make Cincinnati Great Again.”
Immigration and housing have become major talking points in the campaign, but both challengers will face a struggle unseating the incumbent mayor.
On Cincinnati Edition, we take a closer look at the candidates and their policy differences.
Guests:
- Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier
- Howard Wilkinson, senior political analyst, WVXU
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.