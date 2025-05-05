Are community cats a benefit or a nuisance in your neighborhood?

A population of stray cats has led to a dispute in Middletown. As many as 30 or 40 cats have been living in Smith Park, and some neighbors in the community have been feeding them.

The city has decided rehoming the cats will be the best thing to do for their care and to prevent harm to wildlife like birds. But some of the volunteers who have been caring for the cats in the park want them to stay.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss community cats, how they can be cared for, and when over-population may pose a challenge that needs to be addressed.

Guests:

Meaghan Colville, shelter director, Cincinnati Animal CARE

Brittney Wandsnider, senior Dane Shelter manager, Cincinnati Animal CARE

