Are community cats a benefit or a nuisance in your neighborhood?
A population of stray cats has led to a dispute in Middletown. As many as 30 or 40 cats have been living in Smith Park, and some neighbors in the community have been feeding them.
The city has decided rehoming the cats will be the best thing to do for their care and to prevent harm to wildlife like birds. But some of the volunteers who have been caring for the cats in the park want them to stay.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss community cats, how they can be cared for, and when over-population may pose a challenge that needs to be addressed.
Guests:
- Meaghan Colville, shelter director, Cincinnati Animal CARE
- Brittney Wandsnider, senior Dane Shelter manager, Cincinnati Animal CARE
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.