The facts about RFK's statements on autism and how it impacts families

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says autism is a preventable disease and he vows to find the cause.

On Cincinnati Edition, we fact-check his claims and discuss how his focus on the condition could impact families.

Guests:

Cynthia Johnson, Ph.D., director, Cleveland Clinic Children's Center for Autism

Cindy Aardema, outreach coordinator, Autism Connections

Ways to listen to this show: