© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Cincinnati Edition

The facts about RFK's statements on autism and how it impacts families

Published May 5, 2025 at 4:01 AM EDT
a man in a gray suit wearing a white shirt and blue tie stands in front of two american flags and waves at a crowd
Morry Gash
/
AP
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., arrives before Republican then-presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign event Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Milwaukee.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says autism is a preventable disease and he vows to find the cause.

On Cincinnati Edition, we fact-check his claims and discuss how his focus on the condition could impact families.

Guests:

  • Cynthia Johnson, Ph.D., director, Cleveland Clinic Children's Center for Autism
  • Cindy Aardema, outreach coordinator, Autism Connections

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionRobert F. Kennedyautism
Stay Connected