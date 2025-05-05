The facts about RFK's statements on autism and how it impacts families
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says autism is a preventable disease and he vows to find the cause.
On Cincinnati Edition, we fact-check his claims and discuss how his focus on the condition could impact families.
Guests:
- Cynthia Johnson, Ph.D., director, Cleveland Clinic Children's Center for Autism
- Cindy Aardema, outreach coordinator, Autism Connections
