Students on the autism spectrum and other related diagnoses are gearing up for a big day. They're presenting their history, art and science projects…
Yvonne Martin keeps detailed notes of two years in her life. It starts on March 1, 2016. That’s the day her son, Daniel, first ran away from the family...
Professional sports can be a loud affair -- music blares, pyrotechnics boom and fans scream. The Cincinnati Cyclones are trying something different this…
Students with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) can find it challenging to succeed as they progress through school and transition into college if they aren't…
Autism is a group of developmental brain disorders collectively called autism spectrum disorders, or ASD. Dr. Craig Erickson, a psychiatrist and assistant…
The Marta Hewitt Gallery is featuring an exhibit of works in April – Autism Awareness Month - by Lexington, Kentucky artist Lyndsey Fryman, whose work is…
April is Autism Awareness Month, and it seems like new information is coming out regularly not just about autism, but the range of similar disabilities…