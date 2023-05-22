CPD undergoing training to improve interactions with people who have Alzheimer's, dementia or autism

Police across the nation are arresting more older people.

And as The Marshall Project reported, the consequences can become dangerous — and even deadly — when the people getting arrested have dementia.

The Cincinnati Police Department received a grant to train officers on how to interact with people who have Alzheimer's disease and dementia. The training can apply to people with autism, too.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what the training entails, how it has changed police interactions and why it's important.

Guests:



Shannon Braun, director of the Center for Memory Support & Inclusion at Episcopal Retirement Services

Debbie Serls, social worker for the Cincinnati Police Department

Bob Owen, who was diagnosed with young-onset dementia and has assisted with the training

