A protein replacement therapy may rescue the brain from Alzheimer's, so says a UC researcher whose new study was published Monday.Professor of Neurology…
A new assisted living facility in Blue Ash is helping people better understand memory loss with a simple simulation open to the community.Serene Suites,…
More than 40 million American adults up to age 69 have trouble hearing according to the National Institutes of Health NIH. Yet fewer than 30 percent have…
Cedar Village, a retirement community in Mason, is noticing specific iPod playlists are triggering memories in some of its residents with dementia. Cedar…