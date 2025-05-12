Without grocery stores, how are neighborhoods getting the fresh food they need?

Grocery stores left the Beekman Corridor years ago, and residents are filling the gaps.

Lower Price Hill has an innovative community store to meet residents’ needs.

And Walnut Hills has worked to fill the neighborhood’s fresh food vacuum since the Kroger store there closed in 2017.

Communities throughout Greater Cincinnati struggle with food access, and WVXU’s Community Dispatch series has been exploring the problem and local solutions. We discuss the findings on Cincinnati Edition.

Guests:

Carley Riley, MD, director, Community Systems, Cincinnati Children’s

Jasmine Taylor, site director, Meiser’s Market

Nick Swartsell, longform reporter, WVXU

