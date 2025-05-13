How are on-again, off-again tariffs changing your plans?

Concerns over on-again, off-again tariffs and stock market volatility are causing families to change everything from their shopping habits to their retirement plans.

Has economic uncertainty caused 401k fears for you? Are you stocking up on ibuprofen in anticipation of a shortage?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss tariffs, savings and supply chains, and get expert advice on dealing with economic uncertainty.

Guests:



Yao Jin, Ph.D., associate professor of supply chain management, Miami University

Michael Neugent, associate professor, University of Cincinnati College of Business

Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show: