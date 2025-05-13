© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Economy
Cincinnati Edition

How are on-again, off-again tariffs changing your plans?

Published May 13, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT
Concerns over on-again, off-again tariffs and stock market volatility are causing families to change everything from their shopping habits to their retirement plans.

Has economic uncertainty caused 401k fears for you? Are you stocking up on ibuprofen in anticipation of a shortage?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss tariffs, savings and supply chains, and get expert advice on dealing with economic uncertainty.

Guests:

  • Yao Jin, Ph.D., associate professor of supply chain management, Miami University
  • Michael Neugent, associate professor, University of Cincinnati College of Business

Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Editiontariffsretirementconsumer spendingsupply chain
